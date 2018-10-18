Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed that any presence of foreign forces in Syria without an invitation of the Syrian government is illegitimate, pointing out that the Russian presence in Syria is upon an invitation of the country’s government.

Lavrov pointed out in an interview with RT France Channel, Paris Match Magazine and Le Figaro Newspaper on Thursday that Washington is doing suspicious activities at the east of the Euphrates, expressing worry over incidents confirming that the US forces are transferring ISIL terrorists from Syria to Iraq and Afghanistan.

On Sochi agreement on Idlib Province, Lavrov pointed out that the agreement is being implemented, stressing that the dialogue on Syria should be based on UNSC Resolution No. 2254, which gives the Syrians the right to determine their own future.

Source: SANA