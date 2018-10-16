The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has reportedly kidnapped 14 Iranian forces near the Pakistan border in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeast of Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, the terrorists attacked the Iranian guards in Lulakdan border village at 4 to 5 am (local time), Tuesday morning.

The 14 Iranian forces include five border guards from Mirjaveh regiment, two IRGC intelligence forces, and seven Basij (voluntary) security forces, sources said.

In a statement quoted by the IRIB News Agency, the anti-Iran terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the attack and abduction.

No more details have been released yet.

Source: Agencies