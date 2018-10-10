Hezbollah and crowds of supporters on Tuesday in Beirut’s southern suburb bid farewell to Hajja Amina Salami (Um Imad Mughniyeh), a proud mother and grandmother of four martyrs, who passed away yesterday at the age of 80.

Hajja Um Imad was described as the “Mother of the Resistance” following the martyrdom of her first son Fouad (1984), second son Jihad (1994), third son and senior Hezbollah commander Imad (2008) and grandson Jihad (2015), Imad’s son, who was martyred along with five of his comrades in Syrian Quneitra, following an Israeli raid on their parade in January 2015.

During the funeral, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech to highlight the importance of Um Imad’s role in supporting the resistance, adding that she boldly chose to follow this path .

Source: Al-Manar English Website