The Lebanese member of the parliament and TV presenter Paula Yacoubian boldly announced on Sunday that the prime minister-designate Saad Hariri was detained in Saudi in 2016, adding that he was insulted there.

On November 3, 2016, Hariri arrived in Riyadh upon a Saudi invitation before he was obliged to submit his resignation which was aired by the Saudi TV network, Alarabiya. Later, he appeared via the Lebanese Al-Mustaqbal TV channel in a weird interview held by Yacoubian.

In an interview with Al-Jadeed Channel on Sunday (October 7, 2018), MP Yacoubian stressed that Hariri was exhausted and did not want to resign, adding that it everything was clearly out of his own free will.

Commenting on the incident of the disappearance Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Yacoubian hoped he had not been killed, rather detained.

“In case Khashoggi’s murder is confirmed, I will thank God for Hariri’s safety,” she said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website