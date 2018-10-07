Hamas Palestinian resistance group welcomed the attack that took place Sunday morning in the Barkan industrial area in the West bank during which two Israelis were killed and a woman was wounded.

“The Barkan shooting is a new chapter in our resistance in the West Bank,” Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

“The incident has proven that the attempts of the Palestinian Authority to normalize relations with the Zionist occupier are unsuccessful.”

“The Palestinian youth wants confrontation, “the resistance organization added.

“Resistance and uprising is the only choice to confront the Zionist aggression, through which the enemy will pay high price for continuous crimes against our people.”

