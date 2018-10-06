Hamas resistance movement has rejected a recent warning by the Zionist entity against renewed anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip, saying that “empty” threats will not affect the “resilience” of the Palestinian nation.

Hamas stressed on Friday that Gaza demonstrations, dubbed “The Great March of Return,” demanding the right to return for the Palestinians driven out of their homeland, would intensify despite Tel Aviv’s threats.

The statement came hours after Israeli minister of military affairs Avigdor Lieberman warned Hamas leaders that the regime was prepared to go to war in Gaza in the case of renewed tensions in the blockaded coastal sliver.

He also indicated that ‘Israel’ had been holding back on a harsh response to Gaza rallies to prevent an all-out conflict during the Jewish holidays over the past few weeks.

“We’ve been through the High Holidays exactly as we planned, without a flare-up and by exacting a heavy price on the rioters along the Gaza border,” he tweeted on Friday morning. “The holidays are over, and I say to the heads of Hamas: ‘Take that into account.’”

On Thursday, Lieberman had ordered the Israeli army to maintain “maximum preparedness for any scenario” in Gaza.

Hamas, however, emphasized that the Palestinian people “pay no attention” to the Israeli minister’s warning.

“Lieberman’s threats are empty and will not harm the resilience of the Palestinian people,” the resistance group said. “The March of Return will only get stronger; it is not affected by threats.”

Source: Press TV