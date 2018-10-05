Thousands of Palestinians participated in Friday protests against the Zionist enemy on Gaza border, clashing with the Israeli troops in order to stress their national right to return to the occupied territories.

The latest reports pointed out that two Palestinians were martyred and 124 of others were injured in northern Gaza, adding that 5 other Palestinian youths were wounded in the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist occupation army had deployed the Iron Dome anti-missile systems and reinforced troops on Gaza border, blaming the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas for all what may happen in the area.

Source: Al-Manar English Website