Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Haidari rejected the possibility of any war on the Islamic Republic and said the country is facing no military threat.

In a speech in the western city of Hamedan on Sunday, Brigadier General Haidari praised Iran’s defense power and said the country’s military is at the highest level.

“We announce to the people that there is no danger threatening our country and that we are not on the brink of any war,” he said, adding, “However, it does not mean that we should neglect to maintain our preparedness…”

The commander further emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces have reached such a level of deterrence given their defensive capabilities that the enemies have now resorted to options other than military ones.

This level of deterrence is the outcome of the Armed Forces’ presence, resistance, and especially self-sufficiency, Brigadier General Haidari went on to say.

