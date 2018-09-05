The US and its allies supplied weapons to ISIL and Nusra Front terrorists, including via third countries such as Ukraine, according to Alaa Saeed Din Hamdan, the first secretary of the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s international relations department.

“It is obvious that the United States and its allies are supplying a huge amount of ammunition and weapons, using third countries such as the Eastern European countries, Ukraine, and the Balkan states, to fuel the Nusra Front and ISIL,” the official said.

Syria has advanced in the destruction of international terrorism, but the actions of external players are hampering its victory, he added.

Hundreds of tons of weapons were once delivered through Jordan’s port to southern Syria into the hands of terrorists, the official added.

“The United States is supplying arms to other terrorist groups. They act through intermediaries and play an important role in the black market in the illicit arms industry,” he said.

Source: Sputnik