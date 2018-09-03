Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, on Monday announced that he had handed President Michel Aoun a lineup of a national unity government.

“I have handed the President of the Republic a national unity government’s lineup, as per which nobody wins over anybody else,” Hariri told reporters following his meeting with Aoun at Baabda palace.

“Nobody has this lineup except me and the President; and it has not been discussed with anybody,” he said.

A statement by the press office of the Presidency of the Republic indicated on Monday President Aoun, received this afternoon from Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, an initial format of the new government.

“The President made several remarks on the format, according to the principles and criteria which he has determined regarding the form of the government, as well as to Lebanon’s interest,” the statement added.

“The President will keep on the consultation with the PM-designate, in preparation for an agreement on the new government’s lineup,” it concluded.

Source: NNA