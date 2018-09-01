The commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base (the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense) said a domestically made long-range missile system will come into service by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2019).

“(Iran’s) air defense industry is completely self-sufficient today,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said in a speech, addressing a congregation of worshipers in Tehran on Friday.

“We have reached the stage of designing and producing indigenized air defense systems, (passing through) the stage of reverse engineering and manufacturing components,” he added.

“Today, our country has achieved self-sufficiency in producing short, medium and long-range ground-to-air missiles,” the commander said.

He further said that the Iranian people will hear good news about the coming into service of a long-range missile system later this year.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on February 18.

Source: Tasnim News Agency