Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, established control over the area of Qabir Eid Hneish and Baraket Hawa Awad in the depth of Suwaida eastern Badyia (desert) in the framework of the continued operations against the remaining ISIL hotbeds in al-Safa hills.

SANA reporter in Suwaida said that army units operating in the direction of Abu Ghanem hill established control over the area of Qabir Eid Hneish on the outskirts of al-Safa hills in the depth of Badyia after violent clashes with ISIL terrorists as a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured, in addition to destroying one of their machinegun-equipped vehicles.

The reporter added that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, continued to advance towards Qabir al-Sheikh Hussein and Um Marzakh, and they established control over a wide area of the rocky slopes.

The reporter indicated that army units carried out bombardments against a ISIL command position and one of their gatherings in the area between Khirbet al-Hawi and Um Marzakh, killing scores of terrorists and injuring others, in addition to destroying their arms and ammunition.

Hama

Army units destroyed dens and gatherings for al-Nusra Front terrorist organization and its affiliated groups in Hama northern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units bombarded with artillery al-Nusra positions in the western parts of al-Latamina town and the villages of al-Jaisat, al-Janaberah , Hasraya, Kafar Zeita in the northern countryside of the province, killing and injuring scores of terrorists.

A number of vehicles equipped with medium and heavy machineguns and motorcycles were also destroyed during the strikes.

The reported said that the army units carried out heavy strikes against terrorists of “Turkistan Islamic Party” and al-Nusra in the towns of al-Zyara and al-Mshiek in the eastern part of al-Ghab plain, killing many terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition.

The reporter added that an army unit destroyed a bomb-loaded drone for terrorists on the outskirts of al-Suqaylabiyah city in the northern countryside of Hama.

Source: SANA