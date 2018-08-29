More than 100 rights groups urged Bahrain Wednesday to “immediately release” high-profile activist Nabil Rajab who is serving two separate jail sentences for alleged anti-government statements.

The call by 127 non-governmental organizations came after the United Nations denounced the opposition leader’s detention as “arbitrary” and “discriminatory” earlier this month.

Wednesday’s signatories including Human Rights Watch said they “welcome this landmark opinion… recognizing the role played by human rights defenders in society and the need to protect them”.

“We call upon the Bahraini Government to immediately release Nabil Rajab in accordance with this latest request,” the NGOs said in a statement.

