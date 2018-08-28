The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri warned Tuesday that he would soon name those obstructing the cabinet formation.

“If the government is not formed soon, I will name those who are obstructing its formation,” Hariri told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting for the al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc.

“The issue of the government’s formation is everyone’s responsibility and it is only related to shares and political parties that are demanding additional portfolios,” Hariri added.

He underlined: “I am the PM-designate and I will remain so and I will form a government together with the president. Period.”

President Michel Aoun had on Monday urged Hariri to “take the initiative” and form a government as soon as possible.

Source: Naharnet