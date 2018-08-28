The Zionist media outlets tackled the the latest speech delivered by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on August 26 on the first anniversary of the Second Liberation (liberating the Lebanese northeastern borders with Syria from the terrorist group), considering that the Resistance leader is a professional orator.

The Israeli analysts maintained that Sayyed Nasrallah reads the Zionist press carefully, adding that his eminence has the enough experience to launch a psychological warfare against the Zionist entity.

“Nasrallah frightened us and made us feel humiliated,” one of the Israeli analysts stressed.

One of the Zionist experts criticized the Israeli media outlets for highlighting all the reports which “threaten the interests” of the occupation entity.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Sunday the Israeli military cannot escape defeat despite its apparent capabilities, stressing that thousands of Israeli troops were now seeking mental health treatment.

Source: Al-Manar Website