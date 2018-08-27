Israeli Defense Ministry announced Monday it has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with IMI Systems for the development and acquisition of advanced precision rockets.

Israeli media cited the defense ministry as saying that it will acquire precision rockets of several different types—some classified—which will have a range of 30-150 km.

The rockets will employ advanced technologies to adapt them to the modern battlefield, according to reported Ynet, the online version of Yedioth Aharanot’s Israeli media group.

Among the rockets system the defense ministry is buying from IMI is an improved version of the ACCULAR artillery rocket system, which has already been in use in the Artillery Corps in recent years, according to Ynet.

“This precision fire capability significantly improves the IDF’s capabilities and allows for accurate hits in remote launches, at immediate availability, and at a lower cost compared to other combat systems,” the Israeli defense ministry said.

According to Haaretz Israeli daily, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has claimed that the purchased rockets are capable of reaching “anywhere in the Middle East.”

Source: Israeli media