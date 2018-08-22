Syria strongly condemned the statement issued by the US, France and UK ‘in form and substance’, stressing that the campaign of threats, hypocrisy and misinformation led by these countries against the Syrian Arab Republic comes within the framework of the continued support for armed terrorist groups.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA that the Western countries, especially the US, France and the UK, are once again resorting to a campaign of threats, hypocrisy and misinformation against the Syrian Arab Republic as part of the continued declared support for the armed terrorist groups, particularly Nusra Front and its affiliated groups.

The source added that this new campaign of aggressive threats contained in a statement issued by the three countries comes as a result of the achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army, its allies and the allied forces throughout Syria, which unequivocally showed the defeat of Western allies of terrorists against the will of the Syrian people who have rallied around their leadership and army in a heroic effort to restore the territorial integrity of their country.

“Syria has repeatedly asserted that it considers the use of chemical weapons immoral and condemns its use anywhere, under any circumstance and against anyone. Syria reiterates that it has no chemical weapons as it honors its obligations under the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which informed international bodies that Syria has fulfilled its obligations in this area,” the source said.

The source noted that it became clear to the world public opinion that Syria has not used chemical weapons in its fiercest battles with armed terrorist groups and those who used these weapons are the armed terrorist groups with direct Western and regional support including from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

It added that the continued support of these countries to terrorist groups and pushing them to use these weapons in al-Ghouta, Khan al-Asal, and the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo, and other places have been revealed, adding that the world public opinion will not be misled by such absurd statements.

“In the last few days, Syria has informed the relevant international bodies about preparations by armed terrorist organizations to use poison gas in several areas in Syria. The statement of these countries is nothing but a prior support for any chemical aggression that these terrorist organizations may undertake in the next few days to use this as a pretext for aggression against Syria, as it did in its brutal aggression on 14 April 2018,” according to the source.

The source asserted that the Syrian state is keen on saving the lives of the Syrian people and restoring their security and territorial integrity through the settlement of the militants’ status and national reconciliation away from war and destruction.

The source concluded its statement by saying that Syria strongly condemns the statement of these countries in form and substance, because its main objective is to justify the use of chemical weapons by terrorist organizations, prolong the war against Syria and support the terrorist organizations that have collapsed and fragmented following the overwhelming victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army over the past weeks and months.

Source: SANA