“How Hezbollah Was Able to Win 2006 War VS Israel” is a documentary that goes deep into tactics and surprises the Lebanese resistance group had resort to during July War in 2006.

The documentary, initially made of 3 parts but then combined in a one version, categorizes surprises that “turned the whole game upside down.”

The first surprise was the anti-ship missile launched at the Israel powerful “Hanit” warship, according to the documentary uploaded on Youtube last October by Pr1n2eLP channel.

The second surprise was the land-to-land missiles launched by Hezbollah fighters and reached the Israeli city of Haifa.

The third surprise was the anti-tank missiles fired by Hezbollah fighters at the Zionist entity’s powerful Merkava tanks.

The video documents scenes of destruction in Lebanon during the 2006 war, Hezbollah fighters launching missiles at the occupied territories, Merkava tanks destroyed in what was then known as the “Merkava massacre” in Hujeir Valley in south Lebanon and many other scenes of major events of the war.

Source: Youtube