Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said it clear on the 12 anniversary of the 2006 Divine Victory: The Lebanese “resistance today is more powerful than the Israeli army” and both US and the Zionist entity are “too weak to stage wars like those launched before.”

Talking during ceremony held at Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is “stronger than at any time since it was launched”

The resistance leader noted that the war on Syria came after US and the Zionist entity failed to topple the resistance in Lebanon in 2006. In this context, his eminence assured that the axis of resistance will emerge victorious in Syria soon.

Talking about the so-called “deal of century” which targets the Palestinian cause, Sayyed Nasrallah noted said the deal faces real problems, on top of which the retreat of the alliance led by the Saudi Arabia due to failure on several fronts.

Noting that sanctions imposed against Iran aim at creating public anger against the Islamic establishment there, his eminence stressed that the Islamic Republic is more powerful today and that the US attempts to topple the Islamic establishment will go in vain.

On the Lebanese local issues, Hezbollah S.G. called for the rapid formation of the government, warning in this context that betting on regional changes by some Lebanese factions in a bid to utilize them in the Lebanese political field won’t work.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the firm alliance between Hezbollah and Amal movement, recalling the role played by Speaker Nabih Berri (Amal movement leader) in supporting the resistance during and following July War.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah lashed out at the Saudi strikes in Yemen, addressing people of Saada’s Dahian as saying: “Those who killed you today had killed our children and women in 2006.”

Source: Al-Manar Website