ISIL terrorist group killed five members of the same family at a checkpoint on the edge of their village north of Baghdad early on Saturday, a police official said.

The killings took place in Baiji district, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital, the official said.

“A group of ISIL terrorist came from the Hamrin mountains, crossed the Tigris river after midnight and attacked the checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Albu Juwari, north of Baiji,” he said.

Five members of the family were killed and a sixth was in a critical condition, he said.

Source: AFP