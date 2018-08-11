A member of Jordan’s security forces died and six were wounded when a bomb exploded under a patrol car at a music festival near Amman, the interior ministry said Saturday.

The blast hit a security patrol in Al-Fuhais, 12 kilometers (8 miles) west of the capital on Friday evening, it said.

“It killed Sergeant Ali Adnan Qawqaza and wounded six other members of the patrol,” the ministry said, adding that an investigation was underway into the cause of the blast.

Security forces had been deployed to protect the town’s annual festival, which hosts prominent Arab music acts.

Source: AFP