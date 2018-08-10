The “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc on Thursday sounded the alarm on the delayed formation of the new government, warning that further deferment risks dragging the country into tension.

“The formation process has taken so long and the delay has started to risk sliding toward tension as well as toward acting outside the state institutions; this is a danger we warn of,” the bloc said in a statement following its regular meeting, held under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad.

“The bloc sees in the government formation the key entrance to ward off that risk and the delay’s repercussions,” the statement read.

Moreover, the bloc highlighted the necessity of “serious cooperation” between the concerned sides regarding the electricity sector.

Furthermore, the bloc criticized the “negative approach” to the Lebanese-Syrian ties.

“It had become clear that the political contact between the Lebanese and Syrian governments is the mandatory route to address several issues,” the statement read.

“Any other bet is only a waste of time and opportunities,” it concluded.

Source: NNA