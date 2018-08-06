The Israeli media outlets reported Monday that Zionist Mossad intelligence agency is involved in the assassination of the Syrian scientist Aziz Azbar, the head of the Syrian Scientific Research and Studies Center, in the city of Masyaf in Hamah province on Saturday.

The Zionist media reports stressed that this operation comes in the context of the secret war on the axis-of-resistance to prevent it from developing its military capabilities, adding that Mossad has returned to play a direct role in eradicating ‘Israel’ enemies in several countries.

It is worth noting that Azbar, who holds a Ph.D. in atomic physics and a Ph.D. in liquid rocket fuel from France, was mourned on Monday in his hometown.

Source: Al-Manar Website