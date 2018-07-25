The ISIL terrorist group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for deadly raids and suicide blasts in Syria’s southern Suwaida province that killed more than 110 people.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, ISIL said “soldiers of the caliphate” attacked security positions and government targets in Suwaida city before detonating their explosive belts.

ISIL terrorists then stormed villages in the province’s northeast and killed residents in their homes, killing at least 114 people, including 41 civilians.

Source: AFP