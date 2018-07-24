The Israeli anti-missile system Magic Wand’s failure to intercept two Syrian rockets on Monday in Golan left perplexing effects on the Zionist circles that considered that this has given a negative impression about the new air defense weapon in its first practical experience.

The Zionist circles also considered that the Iranian deployment in Syria does not suit the Israeli interest, assuring that there would be a certain confrontation between the two sides.

Moreover, media reports confirmed the failure of the meeting between the Israeli officials and the Russian FM and Chief of Military Staff in Tel Aviv which tackled the future of the situation in Syria.

