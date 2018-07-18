“There are no updates on the formation of the government,” Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, told the Wednesday Gathering Deputies.

The Speaker said he would give it one more week, before he calls for a consultation session on the matter.

“After two months of waiting and anticipation, no progress has been made,” he said, as quoted by Deputies who attended the meeting.

“We are in dire need, at this stage, for an effective government to deal with the economic and social crises in the country, to get it out of this stalemate and to restore the confidence of the people and activate the institutions,” he was quoted as saying.

Berri tackled the crisis of housing loans, stressing the need to find a quick solution to this issue “given its implications on a large segment of the Lebanese, and on the economic and social situation in general.”

