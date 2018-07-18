The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday told Al-Akhbar daily that Lebanon is coordinating with Syria to return the displaced Syrians into their country, adding that he himself is supervising the operations carried out in this domain.

President Aoun also said that the coordination between the countries includes the security issues, noting that liberating the Syrian Al-Nassib crossing on border with Jordan helps the Lebanese re-activate the frozen land trade movement.

The Lebanese President reiterated his call for the speedy formation of the new cabinet in Lebanon, saying that tackling the worrying economic conditions and the crisis of displaced Syrians is urgently needed.

Source: Al-Manar Website