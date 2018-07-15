Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, accompanied by a high level delegation, arrived in Pakistani capital, Islamabad on Sunday on an official three-day visit for talks with the country’s officials.

General Baqeri was welcomed by high-ranking Pakistani military officials and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

The visit is being carried out on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Major General Baqeri is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership during the visit, IRNA ews agency reported.

Bilateral ties, defense cooperation, border management, war against terrorism, regional and international developments would come under discussions during the meetings, according to the Iranian agency.

Source: Iranian media