Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdol Malik Al-Houthi said on Friday that the enemy aims to control and target the entire Umma, adding that it seeking conflicts among the Arabs and the Muslims.

On Al-Sarkha anniversary, Sayyed Houthi said that yielding to the enemy’s will leads to a complete loss, adding that the Saudi regime is granting the Umma’s resources to the Americans.

Source: Al-Manar Website