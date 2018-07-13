Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has visited the southern oil city of Basra after deadly protests there against dire economic conditions.

Abadi visited the city on Friday and met with military and security officials, the country’s al-Sumaria television network reported.

Protests have been bubbling away in the city since Sunday, with people trying to break into major oilfields, voicing outrage over unemployment, under-provision of public services, power outages, and severe water shortages.

On Thursday, security forces clashed with protesters near the giant West Qurna-2 oilfield. The confrontation led to the death of one person and the injury of at least 12 others, including members of security forces.

The protesters have also tried to storm the offices of oil companies. Local workers said around 10 protesters managed to briefly enter a crude separation facility before police pushed them back.

An angry crowd also set fire to a police vehicle, said two policemen at the scene.

Abadi has ordered a ministerial committee to look into the protesters’ demands, Press TV reported.

