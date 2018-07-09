The Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun, on Monday told visiting Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag, that the next government shall pay special attention to economic affairs and anti-corruption process, in parallel with all other issues of interest to the Lebanese.

President Aoun hailed the cooperation between Lebanon and the Netherlands in the economic and trade spheres, stressing the importance of further activating and reinforcing this cooperation in all fields.

Aoun thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its participation in the conferences held recently in support of Lebanon in Rome, Paris and Brussels, appreciating Kaag’s readiness to host a conference to follow up on the outcome of the Cedre conference held in Paris.

It is to note that Kaag has assumed the post of UN Secretary General’s Representative in Lebanon, prior to her appointment as Dutch Foreign trade Minister.

The meeting took place in the presence of Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon, Jan Waltmans, and her accompanying delegation.

Source: NNA