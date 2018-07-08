Tens of thousands have returned to their homes in southern Syria since a ceasefire deal between Russia and militants to end more than two weeks of deadly bombardment, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday.

The deal was largely holding, the group said, as militant evacuations under the deal were postponed.

On Friday, the Syrian government announced a ceasefire deal, providing for militants to hand over their heavy weapons and paving the way for a regime takeover of the province.

More than 60,000 people have since hit the road from the Jordanian frontier, heading back to their homes in the east or west of the province, the Britain-based Observatory said.

On Sunday, the returns were continuing, the Observatory said.

Under the ceasefire deal, army forces were to deploy along the frontier with Jordan, while militants were to hand over their heavy weapons.

Source: Websites