Syrian army has identified and seized a huge cargo of Israeli-made arms, munitions, explosives, as well as digital equipment and drugs, as they were reportedly destined for the terrorists in the northern suburb of Homs, a report said.

Having stepped up their offensive on militants south of Damascus, the army units have also uncovered another stockpile of weapons manufactured in the Zionist entity and chemical materials, hidden in a network of tunnels in the areas of al-Hajar al-Aswad and Moghadam, Sputnik reported.

Last month, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported explosions near the cities of Hama and Aleppo, which appeared to be missile strikes on arms depots.

This is not the first time that Israeli warplanes are suspected of striking targets in Syria as tensions between the two countries have further escalated: on April 9, Israeli fighter jets hit T-4 airfield in the province of Homs, killing 14 people, including seven Iranian military advisers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Source: Sputnik