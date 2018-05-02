Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced from Bekaa that votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections shall preserve the achievements and sacrifices of resistance martyrs in face of regional and international conspiracies.

“The victories and achievements for which a very high cost was paid should be protected with your votes,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed people of Bekaa region, calling on them to preserve those achievements.

In an electoral ceremony organized Tuesday by Hezbollah in Baalbek and Rayak, Sayyed Nasrallah thanked all people who sent letters and trophies of their ancestors who fought occupiers to express their support and loyalty to the resistance path.

“I’m speaking via video screen because of your supportive positions throughout the last days which were all preventing me from attending in person in Baalbek area fearing this would expose me to danger,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Concerning Zahle region, Sayyed Nasrallah said the list we supported there is formed of political figures and forces “We have only one candidate, so it should not be called Hezbollah list.”

However, “Hope and Loyalty (Hezbollah-Amal) list in Baalbek-Hermel expresses the identity of the political and the resistance region and its position on national issues,” Sayyed Nasrallah indicated.

“The Bekaa region in general has been and still has a sectarian diversity that must be preserved and people of all denominations and sects suffer from the same deprivation and tough security situation affecting us all,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Tackling the living conditions in the history-deprived region, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The region of Baalbek-Hermel suffered from deprivation since the establishment of the State of Greater Lebanon same as the rest of the regions in the south and north and this confirms that the pretext is not sectarian.”

“Services provided by Hezbollah since 1992 were substantial, yet we call on those who talk about development to compare between the region now and then,” His eminence said. “Hezbollah and their allies will address serious shortcomings and make up for mistakes made in the past, God willing,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the rival Future Movement which has long failed to respond to public demands, and said it must be held responsible for impoverishment in Lebanese regions, particularly the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate.

“The “Second List” in Baalbeck is supported locally by Al-Mustaqbal (Future Movement) and Lebanese Forces and regionally by Saudi Arabia, what did they provide for this area?” he said, adding that the Future Movement had been in the cabinet since that time and didn’t provide anything for the Baalbeck-Hermel region.

“The Future Movement is responsible for your deprivation and neglect. Would you elect those who were at your service as much as possible and were busy fighting regional threats or would you choose those who turned their back for you?” Sayyed Nasrallah asked.

Hezbollah, his eminence said, “came with its Mujahideen (resistance fighters) from all regions and this Eastern outposts witness your martyrs who fell in defending the Bekaa.”

Hezbollah leader continued by asking: “On the 6th of May, who will you vote for, who defended you or who conspired with armed groups to occupy your towns?” “The “Second list” reflects the political parties that stood by the terrorist groups that wanted to invade Bekaa,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the asphalt has become more expensive than blood. What is the benefit of all blessings if citizens were slaughtered, killed or humiliated?”

Sayyed Nasrallah called on people to cast their votes in the right ballots, “to those who offered blood, you must protect this blood with your voice, victories and achievements must be protected by your voices, the resistance needs political protection because of the international and regional conspiracy. The Saudi crown prince is ready to pay billions of dollars to incite US and ‘Israel’ to wage war on the region.”

“Defense is secured by your voices, and we are in front of a new phase of war almost ending with proxies in Syria but we do not know whether it may start with the main powers,” Hezbollah S.G. affirmed.

US, ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia will not remain silent about the failure of their scheme in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, his eminence said.

“The “Second list” is for those who declare that they want to disarm you and say that it is illegal and that it belongs to the other axis,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in reference to political figures who call day and night for disarming Hezbollah.

“Anyone who provoke regional sensitivities is serving ‘Israel’ whether he knows that or not and serves the enemies of Bekaa and South and the enemies of the resistance,” the Hezbollah leader confirmed.

The elections results in Baalbek-Hermel and Zahle depend on your votes and the sixth of May is the day of announcing the loyalty to martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah ended his speech by saying, calling on people from all walks of life to participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

