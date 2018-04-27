One Palestinian succumbed to his wounds and 394 others were injured in the clashes which erupted in east of Gaza after Friday prayers in the context of the Return Protests, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Public Health.

The Zionist Occupation troops injured scores of Palestinian youths in the clashes which erupted in eastern Gaza, according to earlier reports.

More than 50 of them were injured or suffocated by the Zionist live bullets and gas bombs.

Later, scores of the Palestinian youths managed to cross over the separation fence in east of Gaza before the Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire at them, injuring a large number of protesters.

Source: Al-Manar Website