Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday called on Muslims to abide by the holy Quran and united in order to confront schemes orchestrated by the US and other oppressors.

At a meeting with competitors of the 35th edition of International Holy Quran Contest in Tehran, the Leader described as “shameful” remarks by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, who said some Middle Eastern countries would not last a week without US support.

Imam Khamenei said the Iranian nation has successfully resisted bullying attempts by arrogant powers thanks to the teachings of the Quran.

“It has been 40 years that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been standing against the bullying of arrogant [powers], and has achieved growing progress, capability and power to the dismay of the enemies, who were seeking to destroy this establishment.”

His eminence underlined the need for Muslims to study and understand the Quran besides reading and learning it by heart, adding that the “only way” for the Islamic Ummah to make progress and achieve prosperity is for it to implement the guidelines and teachings of the holy book.

“Unfortunately, Muslim countries have been grappling with backwardness and dominance of the infidels, as they do not practice the [teachings] of the Qur’an,” the Leader added.

Due to their failure to follow the guidelines of the Quran, certain Muslim countries have been plagued with the “disease of indignity,” the Leader stated.

The Leader stressed the need for “unity” among Muslims and expressed sorrow over the fact that some Muslim countries have relations with the Israeli regime.

Source: Press TV