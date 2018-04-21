Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Saturday that the voters in southern Lebanon who belong to the various sects will elect the candidates nominated by Hezbollah and Amal movement in the upcoming parliamentary elections on May 6, adding that this reflects their responsibility of protecting the resistance and sticking to its path.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah electoral ceremony in Tyre, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the southern city is one of the basic strongholds of the resistance where its fighters and the commanders used to confront the Zionist occupation forces in 1982, noting that it is also the area of tolerance and Islamic-Christian coexistence.

Resistance

Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned on the anniversary of the Israeli 16-day aggression on Lebanon in 1996 some of its details, revealing that the Zionists started the campaign by striking the headquarters of the resistance military command.

“The Zionist air raid at that time failed to hit Hezbollah military commander martyr Mustafa Badreddine. The enemy, then, moved to attacking the civilians throughout all the war which was ended by April’s Accord.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that April’s Accord in 1996 protected the Lebanese civilians and put the enemy occupation troops under the intensified fire capabilities of the resistance, which established the needed conditions for 2000 victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah recounted the historical course of the emergence of the resistance, saying that when the Israeli aggressions on southern Lebanon started in 1949 and included committing massacres, Imam Sayyed Abdol Hussein Sharafeddine sent a letter to President Bechara Al-Khouri in which his eminence pleads the state authorities top defend the southerners.

Hezbollah leader added that when Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr came to Lebanon, his eminence also followed the same path of Sayyed Sharafeddine till establishing the popular resistance groups in 1975, noting that its military and financial support used to be collected from individual initiatives, not any governmental aid.

Sayyed Nasrallah also stressed that the southerners have always wanted the governmental authorities to hold their areas’ responsibilities, but that the state had not responded to those calls before the Resistance victory over the Zionist enemy in 2006 war when the Lebanese army deployed its troops in southern Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the situation in southern Lebanon has changed as the Resistance has possessed the needed weaponry, experience and technological advancement to defeat the Zionist enemy, adding that this area has been enjoying favorable security conditions since the end of 2006 war.

Source: Al-Manar Website