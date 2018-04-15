The Russian defense ministry published in a statement the details of the US-French-UK aerial aggression on Syria, identifying the total number of missiles launched on the various targets as well as the number of the intercepted rockets.

“The Russian air defense systems at the Khmeimim and Tartus air base timely located and controlled all naval and air launches made by the USA and the UK.”

According to the statement, 103 cruise missiles have been launched, including Tomahawk naval-based missiles as well as GBU-38 guided air bombs fired from the B-1B; the F-15 and F-16 aircraft launched air-to-surface missiles.”

“In total, 71 cruise missiles have been intercepted. The S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat, and Osa Syrian AD systems were involved in repelling the attack.”

“The strike targeted Syrian air bases as well. Russia has registered the following data.

Four missiles targeted the Damascus International Airport; 12 missiles – the Al-Dumayr airdrome, all the missiles have been shot down.

18 missiles targeted the Blai airdrome, all the missiles shot down.

12 missiles targeted the Shayrat air base, all the missiles shot down. Air bases were not affected by the strike.

Five out of nine missiles were shot down targeting the unoccupied Mazzeh airdrome.

Thirteen out of sixteen missiles were shot down targeting the Homs airdrome. There are no heavy destructions.”

“In total 30 missiles targeted facilities near Barzah and Jaramana. Seven of them have been shot down. These facilities allegedly relating to the so-called ‘Damascus military chemical program’ were partially destructed. However, the objects have not been used for a long time, so there were no people and equipment there.”

“The Russian air defense systems have been alerted. Fighter jets are on combat air patrol now.”

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation