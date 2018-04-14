‘Israel’, Saudi, Qatar, Bahrain and Turkey announced their support to tripartite aggression on Syria on Saturday, considering that it “weakens the regime’s power used to strike the civilians.”

In separate statements issued by the political circles, the five states criticized what they called as Syria use of chemical weapons, calling for investigating ‘Douma attack’.

Syrian air defenses confronted on Saturday a tripartite aggression launched by the US, France and Britain on a number of sites in the surroundings of Damascus and Homs.

Source: Al-Manar Website