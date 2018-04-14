Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani condemned the Washington-led missile strikes against Syria, warning that the attack has now given the Resistance Front better and more options to stand up to the US.

“The US, Britain and France’s attack on Syria is a blatant aggression and lacks legitimacy; specially, under such conditions that the fact-finding committee was due to study the US allegations that the Syrian army has used chemical weapons and Damascus had also paved the ground (for the committees’ investigations),” General Javani told FNA on Saturday.

“The Americans imagine that they can change the conditions on the ground in Syria by such measures, but certainly this will not happen. Such an attack will not change the trend and the situation will become more complicated and this complicated situation will certainly harm the US. The US should account for the consequences of the future events in the region and certainly those events will not be to their interest,” he added.

“Certainly, the resistance front won’t be undermined through such actions, and will rather be strengthened and it will have more possibilities for confrontation against the interfering acts and the Americans should wait for consequences of their acts,” General Javani said.

The US, British and French forces launched 100 missiles on Syria early Saturday morning as Damascus said it has intercepted, at least, 15 and diverted a number of others.

Source: Fars news agency