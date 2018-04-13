Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that ‘Israel’ has committed a historic mistake and a great folly by striking Syria’s T-4 airport, which brought it into direct combat with Iran.

“You made a historic mistake and a great folly which brings you into direct confrontation with Iran,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a televised speech addressing supporters during a ceremony in Beirut in preparation for May 6 parliamentary elections.

“This is the first time in 7 years that the Israelis have deliberately killed Iranian revolutionary guards,” his eminence said. “Attacking T-4 airport is a pivotal incident in the history of the region that can’t be ignored.”

Seven Iranian personnel were martyred in Monday’s strike.

“Iran is not a weak or a cowardly state, and you know that well,” Sayyed Nasrallah said to Israelis, adding that the Zionists had denied they had perpetrated the attack because they are scared of its consequences. “The Israeli have false calculation. You will have to face the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said assuring that the incident was pivotal and after it would be different from any time before.

“All those thousands of terrorists in Syria do not concern the Israeli while they have every kind of weapons, however, they are afraid of just few revolutionary guards there,” Hezbollah S.G. said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed US President Donald Trump’s threats saying they don’t scare us as they come out from an irrational president. “We all condemn the use of chemical weapons anywhere in the world, but what took place in Syria’s Douma was a mere play and a pretext. I assure everybody that there was no use of chemical weapons there,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, wondering: “Why would the victorious use such weapon? this is contrary to logic and reason.” “Then, Trump began to launch positions and tweets that he wants to destroy and attack.”

“We are before a new phase where the US has assigned himself an investigator, prosecutor, judge and executioner,” his eminence said. “Trump is passive, ill-considered and all he thinks of is money,” he added, stating that Trump is a tradesman and his speech is centered on deals and dollars. “He is a businessman. he has a mentality of a businessman… He wanted to withdraw the US troops from Syria but in a week he now wants to attack it.”

“Trump deals with the US army as mercenaries who fight for money,” referring to the US president’s speech in which he addressed Saudi Arabia by saying the US army will only remain in Syria if the Saudi pays.

The US and the whole world shall know that all these Trump and Hollywood tweets won’t scare us, Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The US administration must know that its war on the region will not be a war against regimes, its fight will not be with armies as much as it will be with the peoples of the region,” he indicated, adding that in all the battles the “US fought with the armies, they were victorious or defeated, but in all its battles with the peoples they were defeated.” “US has been defeated in all its wars from Vietnam to Iraq, while resistance front has made major gains,” he pointed out.

“The region witnesses a sensitive stage in front of all the developments that’s targeting Syria and having its impact on the whole region,” Hezbollah leader pointed out.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech by stressing unity among Lebanese and praised Beirut as the birthplace of resistance against Israelis, saying its people support all Arab countries through their awareness and understanding.

Concerning the Lebanese parliamentary elections, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Hezbollah support to “Unity of Beirut” list in Beirut’s II district and “National Consensus” list Baabda in the upcoming elections. “No party or group shall monopolize representation in Beirut in the upcoming elections,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding “Unity of Beirut” list doesn’t want to confiscate the decision in Beirut, it’s their right to be represented.

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the sectarian speech that some parties were resorting to in Beirut, saying: “Some are lashing on other’s electoral lists as being all Persians and calling themselves symbols of Arabism… I tell them: What Arabism are you calling us for in Beirut? That of submission to the US administration and abandoning Palestine? Is Arabism in destroying Syria, Lebanon and Iraq? Is Arabism in keeping silent before all atrocities in Gaza and Yemen? Is Arabism in inciting ‘Israel’ to launch the July war?”

“This is not the Arabism of Beirut. Beirut is the capital of Lebanon and its people have always supported Arab issues and concerns,” Sayyed Nasrallah indicated, insisting that nobody shall resort to sectarian speech to try to acquire some political and electoral gains, “let the competition be for the service of citizens in Beirut.”

Hezbollah leader criticized those are ashamed of the name of Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburb, saying “Dahiyeh has become known in the whole world as being parallel and equal to all what is related to resistance, honor, dignity, steadfastness and rejection of humiliation.”

Today, Sayyed Nasrallah said, we are in need as Lebanese to national alliances between political parties especially those who are strategically compatible, urging coexistence between Muslims and Christians.

Sayyed Nasrallah reminded the Lebanese of Al-Sabhan’s scheme of stirring incitement and sectarian rifts in Lebanon. “[Saudi Arabia’s minister of Gulf Affairs Thamer] Sabhan’s scheme against Lebanon was clear, he was preparing for a civil war by kidnapping PM Saad Hariri and some in Lebanon were ready for that.”

“They were trying to lure us towards sedition by sending Palestinians for suicide bombings in Dahiyeh… Those who planned for destroying Iraq, Syria and Yemen are still planning for a civil war in Lebanon,” his eminence said.

At the end of his remarks he called for high turnout in May 6 elections, urging all Lebanese to go and vote in the parliamentary elections for a peaceful coexistence among all the Lebanese.

