More than 42,000 people have left the Syrian town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus since February 28, Chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria Major General Yuri Yevtushenko said on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides has helped 166,644 people to leave Eastern Ghouta, he said, as cited by TASS.

The exit of the remaining extremists and their families from Douma is drawing to a close along the humanitarian corridor near the village of Al-Wafideen, according to Yevtushenko.

Source: RT