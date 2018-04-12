The Yemeni rocketry forces on Wednesday launched several ballistic missiles (Burkan 2H) onto the headquarters of the Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh in addition to other targets as international news agencies reported that loud explosions were heard and clouds of dark smoke were witnessed in the city.

Simultaneously the Yemeni rocketry forces launched ballistic missiles (Badr1) onto King Fahd Economic City as well as other targets in Jizan.

Drones operated by Yemeni revolutionary forces had hit two targets in Saudi Arabia on the same day, as part of retaliation for crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

Yemeni military sources said that unmanned aerial vehicle has targeted Abha International airport in southwestern region of Asir, causing cancellation of flights.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Manar Website