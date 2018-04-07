The Syrian army and allies have intensified shelling and air raids on the town of Douma making advances against militants in their last stronghold in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

Syrian State media reported on Saturday that the soldiers pushed deeper into Douma from western and southern fronts during their ground offensive.

Syrian forces have liberated around 95 percent of Eastern Ghouta, which was once a launch pad for deadly attacks against civilians in the capital.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on April 7 that at least 30 air raids have been mounted by Syrian and Russian warplanes on Douma since midnight.

Damascus and Moscow enabled civilians to leave Eastern Ghouta, while paving the way for transfer of militants and their families to a northern militant bastion.

The army, however, resumed airstrikes on militant positions in Douma on Friday after the last remaining militants there violated an evacuation deal and shelled civilian areas near Damascus on Saturday.

Four civilians lost their lives and more than 30 others were injured after shelling attacks by Jaish al-Islam terrorists on residential neighborhoods in the capital, the official Syrian Arab News Agency said.

