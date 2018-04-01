President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, hoped for the resurrection and salvation of Lebanon, saying “today we are celebrating the resurrection of Christ, and we hope for the salvation of Lebanon.”

President Aoun’s fresh words on Sunday came in the wake of his visit to Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rahi at Bkirki on the occasion of Easter Day, during which they broached the present situation of Christians in al-Quds.

“Taking control of the Christian sites in Quds leads to drying up the source that nourishes the Christian spirit in the World,” Aoun said.

“We hope that the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and al-Quds will not be exposed to its previous sufferings,” Aoun concluded.

Source: NNA