An Israeli spy drone crashed between Barashit and Beit Yahoun villages in South Lebanon in a new violation to the Lebanese airspace.

The unmanned Israeli spy plane fell down overnight between Friday and Saturday. Few minutes later, a second Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeted it with a missile that completely destroyed it, Hezbollah Military Media reported.

The Israeli army also confirmed the incident, with its spokesperson saying in a statement that the drone had crashed in an open field in southern Lebanon as result of a technical malfunction.

“The incident is currently being reviewed. There is no risk of leaked information,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a security source said the Lebanese Army Engineering Corps had found four rockets inside the wreckage of the Israeli plane and would proceed to detonate them.

The Israeli regime has been violating Lebanese airspace on an almost daily basis, carrying out what it calls “routine reconnaissance missions.”

Source: Al-Manar