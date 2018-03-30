The Russian Foreign Ministry has decided to expel diplomats from the European states that had taken a similar move toward Moscow.

Moscow has expelled from:

Italy: 2 diplomats

Finland: 1 diplomats

Poland: 4 diplomats

Lithuania: 3 diplomats

Netherlands: 2 diplomats

Latvia: 1 diplomat

Sweden: 1 diplomat

Estonia: 1 military attache

Czech Republic: 3 diplomats

Germany: 4 diplomats

Ukraine: 13 diplomats

Moldova: 3 diplomats

Romania: 1 diplomat

Norway: 1 diplomat

Spain: 2 diplomats

Croatia: 1 diplomat

Denmark: 2 diplomats

Ireland: 1 diplomat

As for Belgium, Hungary, Montenegro and Georgia, Moscow said it reserves the right to respond to this countries regarding their actions over Skripal case.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas responded to the expulsion of the country’s four diplomats, noting that the decision was “not surprising” and “had not been taken lightly” in Berlin.

Source: Sputnik