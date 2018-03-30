The Russian Foreign Ministry has decided to expel diplomats from the European states that had taken a similar move toward Moscow.
Moscow has expelled from:
Italy: 2 diplomats
Finland: 1 diplomats
Poland: 4 diplomats
Lithuania: 3 diplomats
Netherlands: 2 diplomats
Latvia: 1 diplomat
Sweden: 1 diplomat
Estonia: 1 military attache
Czech Republic: 3 diplomats
Germany: 4 diplomats
Ukraine: 13 diplomats
Moldova: 3 diplomats
Romania: 1 diplomat
Norway: 1 diplomat
Spain: 2 diplomats
Croatia: 1 diplomat
Denmark: 2 diplomats
Ireland: 1 diplomat
As for Belgium, Hungary, Montenegro and Georgia, Moscow said it reserves the right to respond to this countries regarding their actions over Skripal case.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas responded to the expulsion of the country’s four diplomats, noting that the decision was “not surprising” and “had not been taken lightly” in Berlin.
Source: Sputnik