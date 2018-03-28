Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, said in a statement during the budget debate session that “the budget is being studied under the pressure of time, and there is a glaring imbalance in the calculations and restrictions.”

“The 2018 budget is urgent because of the Paris conference,” he explained, reminding that the government has suspended the budget studying for two and a half months.

The MP called for “the completion of tenders through the tenders directorate, as any tender outside it would be considered suspicious.”

Source: NNA