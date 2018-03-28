Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will discuss on Thursday the date and form of the next round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva.

In a statement to Sputnik news agency, Bogdanov said that “tomorrow we will discuss the date, form, the list of participants, and the agenda of Geneva upcoming round.”

The 8th round of the intra-Syrian dialogue was held in Geneva in December.

Source: Agencies