More than 105,000 civilians have escaped the shrinking terrorist enclave of Eastern Gouta near Syria’s capital that has been under the army’s campaign to liberate it for the past month, state news agency SANA said Saturday.

SANA, citing a military source, said that “more than 105,000 civilians… exited Eastern Gouta so far” but did not give additional details.

State television gave the same figure for those leaving Eastern Gouta, whose population has been estimated at 400,000, and said they had exited through “humanitarian corridors” opened by Syrian troops.

